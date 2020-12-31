Aisha Sultan: Hair coloring

I was born with black hair and never saw any reason to diverge from it. When I started going gray, I colored the roots to match my dark locks. I’m not entirely sure what possessed me to change my signature look during the pandemic. Most likely I was bored of looking at my same face and needed some excitement. This was the closest I was going to get to an adventure exploring the unknown. It took multiple visits over several months to a skilled stylist (both of us masked and following safety protocol). Now my hair is a much lighter chestnut brown. It took some getting used to, especially for my family, but I’m glad I changed things up. A bonus: Gray hair is less noticeable in lighter hair.