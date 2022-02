When 3 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where youtube.com/operatheatrestl ; facebook.com/operatheatre • How much Free • More info opera-stl.org

The Opera Theatre of St. Louis Artist-in-Training program funds college-level vocal lessons for 20 talented local high school students. Their winter recital, adjudicated by renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves, will be an online event, viewable on YouTube and Facebook. By Daniel Durchholz