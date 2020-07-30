Aja J. Williams

Age • 32
Home • Belleville
Occupation • Communications specialist
Children • A 3-year-old and a second-grader in the Mascoutah School District
Decision • Our oldest child will be doing remote learning; our pre-K child will do in-person five days a week
Concerns • We were worried about them possibly exposing us to the virus and worried about teachers, faculty and staff. That led us to keeping our oldest on remote learning. Our younger one has a speech delay, and we felt very strongly he needed that structure to be around his peers and needed to continue his education in a preschool setting. Both sets of grandparents are high risk, and we have been minimizing exposure. I also worry about the arts and music, and how that will be taught remotely. Our older son is a social butterfly and wants to go back, but we didn’t think the school environment would be the same as what he’s used to seeing. It's the social-emotional aspect that has me very concerned. He has a very close-knit group of friends who meet for lunch and recess, and that's not possible in this environment He has definitely made it known that the virus is kind of ruining life.
