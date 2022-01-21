 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alafair Burke

When 7 p.m. Jan. 25 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free

Friends support friends during these pandemic days, and Alafair Burke will be joined by fellow suspense authors Michael Connelly and Michael Koryta. Her new novel, “Find Me,” is about a woman with amnesia — 15 years after an accident she calls herself Hope Miller but has no idea who she is. Unlucky again, the woman disappears. A drop of blood is the only evidence, and it is connected by DNA to a murderer. Burke will talk about her book. By Jane Henderson

