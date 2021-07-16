Alan Maimon: ‘Twilight in Hazard’

When 7 p.m. July 19 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibrary • How much Free • More info slcl.org
Alan Maimon reports deeply from an Appalachian dateline in Kentucky, where opioids, poverty and coal mining are some of the familiar problems of the area. But the author’s empathetic and “sharp observations and personal stake in the subject make this a standout account of what ails rural America,” Publishers Weekly says. Maimon will discuss his book and findings as a reporter for the Louisville Courier-Journal. By Jane Henderson