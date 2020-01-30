Alarm Will Sound: Descansos

When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue • How much $20, $5 for children, $15 for seniors • More info 314-935-6543; music.wustl.edu/events
Descansos are roadside memorials that mark the place where a loved one died; Alyssa Pyper’s composition is a reflection on her own experience as a gay woman growing up Mormon. “Descansos” is paired with works by Lucrecia Dalt, an avant-garde electronic musician who began her career as a civil engineer in Colombia, moved to Spain and then Germany; she works with Alarm Will Sound via “Alarm System,” a program that allows her to interface with musicians who create compelling work in nonclassical ways such as through improvisation, electronics or oral transmission. By Sarah Bryan Miller
