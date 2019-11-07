When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Avenue, University City • How much $20, $15 for seniors $15, $5 for students • More info 314-935-6543; edison.wustl.edu
The new music group Alarm Will Sound has a “mission to erase boundaries of musical genre.” That will be on display Saturday evening, with a program that includes world premieres of music by MacArthur grant recipient Tyshawn Sorey (with elements of jazz, improvisation, new classical and minimalism) and electronic music artist Aphex Twin. There’s also a work, “Danza Tòrridas,” by Colombian-American composer José Martinez, with whom Alarm Will Sound first collaborated at the Mizzou International Composers Festival in Columbia. By Sarah Bryan Miller