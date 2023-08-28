Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Albers; dear mother of Gary Michael (Marilee) Albers, Karen (Trevor) Garberg and the late David Albers; loving grandmother of Kaitlyn, Grant and Kyle Garberg, Adeline and Megan Albers; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Thursday August 31 9:30 a.m. to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00-8:00 p.m.