Albert Einstein Memorial
Albert Einstein Memorial

Einstein memorial

A 12-foot-high likeness of Albert Einstein is situated in an elm and holly grove on the grounds of the National Academy of Sciences grounds.

 

Not all the monuments in our nation’s capital are related to wars, politicians and American history. A 12-foot-high likeness of Albert Einstein is situated in an elm and holly grove on the grounds of the National Academy of Sciences grounds. Unveiled in 1979, it honors the centennial of the great scientist's birth.

The oversized, seated Einstein is holding a paper with mathematical equations summarizing three of his most important scientific contributions: the photoelectric effect, the theory of general relativity and the equivalence of energy and matter.

