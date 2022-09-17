Albies returns for Braves

ATLANTA — Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was reinstated from the injured list and recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the weekend series against the Phillies.
Albies was to bat eighth in Friday's game against Philadelphia. He missed 81 games after fracturing his left foot in an at-bat on June 13 at Washington and needing surgery.
"It feels awesome to be here," Albies said. "Everything feels normal."
The two-time All-Star hit .333 in 27 at-bats with a homer and six RBIs during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.
He was hitting .244 with eight homers and 33 RBIs in 62 games before breaking his foot.