Alexandra Kay, Cooper Alan, Thomas Mac

St. Louis country music singer Alexandra Kay joins Cooper Alan and Thomas Mac on the “In Real Life Tour” coming to Red Flag. “We called it the ‘In Real Life Tour’ because it’s the first time that we’re getting to show (the fans) what we can do, not over a phone screen,” Kay told People magazine. “We get to really hug them and thank them for everything they’ve given us. I mean, they turned our lives around, and it’s just been incredible.” Kay’s current single is “How Do We Go.” By Kevin C. Johnson