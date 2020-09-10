Alexandra Kay ("Westside")

Country singer Alexandra Kay appeared as part of the ensemble cast of “Westside” on Netflix about aspiring young Los Angeles singers. She was cast in the show after going viral with her cover of Dolly Parton's “Jolene.” On the show's soundtrack, she sings on the songs “You Think You Know Someone,” “Sure as Hell Hope” and “Champagne High.”Kay’s new song is “I Kinda Don't” from her upcoming EP “The Dive Bar Dreamer.”

