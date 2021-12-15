Alexis Arnel, senior, Francis Howell Central

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
A Truman State recruit, Arnel led the Spartans to a 20-9-3 record and a berth in the Class 5 quarterfinals. This 5-foot-8 libero set the school record for digs and posted 412 this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!