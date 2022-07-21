Alicia Keys’ “Alicia The World Tour” with Lous & the Yakuza

When 8 p.m. Aug. 21 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $59-$139 • More info ticketmaster.com
It’s been a while since Alicia Keys has played these parts, likely largely because of the time she has spent on television on “The Voice.” In fact, her last tour was 2013’s “Set the World on Fire Tour.” But the singer is back following a pair of albums, “Alicia” (2020) and “Keys” (2021), and we’re here for it.
