 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alicia Keys

  • 0
Celebrity Birthdays - Jan. 24-30

FILE - Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Keys turns 41 on Jan. 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Kid Rock “Bad Reputation Tour” with Foreigner, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $69-$249, livenation.com 

 "Happy Together Tour," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Family Arena, $47-$85, ticketmaster.com

Alicia Keys “Alicia the World Tour” with Lous & the Yakuza, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$139, ticketmaster.com

St. Paul & the Broken Bones “Alien Coast Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com

KSHE Birthday Party with Sammy Hagar & the Circle, George Thorogood, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$349, livenation.com

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous Tour” with Hardy, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $270-$350, livenation.com

People are also reading…

Jack White “Supply Chain Issues” with Glove, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, St. Louis Music Park, $55-$105, ticketmaster.com

“Weird Al” Yankovic "Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with Emo Philips, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $35-$89, ticketmaster.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas “New York State of Mind Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, $25-$149, livenation.com

The Driver Era, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, the Factory, $30-$90, ticketmaster.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News