• Kid Rock “Bad Reputation Tour” with Foreigner, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $69-$249, livenation.com
• "Happy Together Tour," 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Family Arena, $47-$85, ticketmaster.com
• Alicia Keys “Alicia the World Tour” with Lous & the Yakuza, 8 p.m. Aug. 21, St. Louis Music Park, $39-$139, ticketmaster.com
• St. Paul & the Broken Bones “Alien Coast Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25, the Pageant, $30-$45, ticketmaster.com
• KSHE Birthday Party with Sammy Hagar & the Circle, George Thorogood, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$349, livenation.com
• Morgan Wallen “Dangerous Tour” with Hardy, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $270-$350, livenation.com
• Jack White “Supply Chain Issues” with Glove, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, St. Louis Music Park, $55-$105, ticketmaster.com
• “Weird Al” Yankovic "Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” with Emo Philips, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $35-$89, ticketmaster.com
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas “New York State of Mind Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, $25-$149, livenation.com
• The Driver Era, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, the Factory, $30-$90, ticketmaster.com
