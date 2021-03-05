Alijah Carter, Pattonville boys basketball

In a time of COVID, the players on the bench are spread out, given their own space, 6 feet away. In the locker room, too. The Pirates are not all in school at the same time, days staggered for safety. Everything stressed during this time is about keeping a distance.

“Honestly, basketball has been a coping mechanism,” Alijah said. “My teammates all have their traits on how they’ve helped me, some without maybe even knowing it. They bring my spirits up. We have a team group chat, and when I make a post about missing my dad, they always reach out and try to encourage, lift me up and motivate me. They also do this thing of calling me ‘Carter,’ because my dad used to call me ‘Carter,’ and it’s kind of funny, but I love it. It’s just like — how can I not be happy and lifted while around them? That’s truly family. I will never forget any of them and I’m forever grateful and blessed. …