Alison Mosel, Mizzou women’s basketball trainer

The job of athletic trainers is nonstop, attending to the medical needs of every single player, every pain, every strain, every ache, every break, from evaluation to rehabilitation, busy-ness is their business. And that was before a perilous virus penetrated their teams and communities.

“You kind of realize how much you're made of as a trainer to go through some of this,” said Alison Mosel, the trainer for the Mizzou women’s basketball team.

Suddenly, the trainer became the team’s go-to source on a virus no one knew anything about. Mosel had to become an instant expert, doing everything in her planning power to keep an unseen virus from infiltrating the Tigers. Assigned seating on the bench and buses and planes. Creating strategies for prevention and safety and spotting symptoms. Monitoring the team’s Kinexon technologies, which were wearable chips that monitored and tracked how many minutes everyone was around everyone else. And when a positive test popped up — Mosel estimated a third of the Tigers had COVID in the first couple months of the 2020-21 school year — the trainer has to organize contact tracing and make tough decisions about quarantines, tests and scheduling.

It all just sounds so overwhelming.