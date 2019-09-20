1. Clean a toilet. Drop in two Alka-Seltzer tablets, wait 20 minutes, brush and flush.
2. Attract fish. Fill a tube jig with a piece of Alka-Seltzer and cast off.
3. Remove burned food from cookware. Fill your cookware with warm water, then dissolve six tablets and allow to sit for an hour or so.
4. Soothe insect bites. Dissolve two tablets in water and saturate a cloth or cotton ball with the solution, and place on the bite for 30 minutes. Don't do this if you are allergic to aspirin, which is a key ingredient in Alka-Seltzer.
5. Polish jewelry. Dissolve two Alka-Seltzer tablets into a glass of water and immerse jewelry for two minutes.