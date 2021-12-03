St. Louis native Ellie Kemper — of “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company’s second annual “All-St. Louis Reading of ‘A Christmas Carol.’” The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, with Kemper appearing virtually. Other local readers include Vanessa Cooksey (Regional Arts Commission CEO), Jacqueline Thompson (director/actor) and Terry Crow (University City mayor), with music by Denise Thimes and a quartet of Victorian carolers. A streaming version of the event will be available Dec. 18-25 with additional readers, including Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Kehoe, Ken Page (actor), Aisha Sultan (Post-Dispatch columnist) and John Mozeliak (Cardinals president of baseball operations). By Calvin Wilson