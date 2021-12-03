 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘All-St. Louis Reading of “A Christmas Carol”’
0 comments

‘All-St. Louis Reading of “A Christmas Carol”’

  • 0
Ellie Kemper

Comedian and actor Ellie Kemper speaks to a sold-out crowd at the St. Louis County Library Headquarters branch to promote her new book, "My Squirrel Days," on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in St. Louis. Kemper, a native of St. Louis, starred in "The Office" and was nominated for an Emmy in the Netflix original series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

When 8 p.m. Dec. 7 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $55-$100; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info metroplays.org

St. Louis native Ellie Kemper — of “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — will be a special guest for Metro Theater Company’s second annual “All-St. Louis Reading of ‘A Christmas Carol.’” The in-person event will be presented Dec. 7 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, with Kemper appearing virtually. Other local readers include Vanessa Cooksey (Regional Arts Commission CEO), Jacqueline Thompson (director/actor) and Terry Crow (University City mayor), with music by Denise Thimes and a quartet of Victorian carolers. A streaming version of the event will be available Dec. 18-25 with additional readers, including Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael Kehoe, Ken Page (actor), Aisha Sultan (Post-Dispatch columnist) and John Mozeliak (Cardinals president of baseball operations). By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News