“All That You Can't Leave Behind,” U2

After its divisive predecessor, “Pop,” this album was so big it won major Grammy awards over the course of two years.
Release: Oct. 30, 2000
Singles: “Beautiful Day,” “Elevation,” “Walk On,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”
The Billboard 200: No. 3
Sales: Over 4 million copies sold
Grammy recognition: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Beautiful Day” (wins); also Record of the Year for “Walk On,” Rock Performance by a Duo of Group with Vocal for “Elevation,” Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Win for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and Best Rock Album (wins); Album of the Year, Song of the Year for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” Best Rock Song for “Elevation” and Best Rock Song for “Walk On” (nominations)