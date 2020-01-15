“All That You Can't Leave Behind,” U2
“All That You Can't Leave Behind,” U2

After its divisive predecessor, “Pop,” this album was so big it won major Grammy awards over the course of two years. 

Release: Oct. 30, 2000

Singles: “Beautiful Day,” “Elevation,” “Walk On,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”

The Billboard 200: No. 3

Sales: Over 4 million copies sold

Grammy recognition: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Rock Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocal for “Beautiful Day” (wins); also Record of the Year for “Walk On,” Rock Performance by a Duo of Group with Vocal for “Elevation,” Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal Win for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and Best Rock Album (wins); Album of the Year, Song of the Year for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” Best Rock Song for “Elevation” and Best Rock Song for “Walk On” (nominations)

