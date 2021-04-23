All things Missouri

Devin Dalton, 18, Northwoods, @realmissourihypehouse, 75,000 followers
Sometime in the fall of 2020, Devin Dalton’s friends staged a “TikTok intervention.” No nighttime scrolling. No checking before football games. For that one week, Dalton had to sign off of TikTok and take a break from making videos.
“Now you rarely see me on (TikTok),” says Dalton, 18, a senior at Francis Howell High School. “And people are like ‘Oh, you’re still addicted’ to TikTok. Like you can check my screen time; I’m rarely on it.”
From his home in Northwoods, Dalton takes out his phone and opens up his screen time. “Today? It’s probably not that high. Let’s see.”
Then he smiles.
“Oh,” he says, chuckling. “Um. I’ve been on TikTok for three hours and six minutes in total today.” He pauses. “It’s kind of an improvement.”
It is kind of an improvement. Before that intervention, Dalton says he spent five or six hours a day on the app. For good reason though — Dalton is a member of the “Missouri Hype House,” a TikTok page created by multiple Missouri-area TikTok creators who makes comedic videos about the state.
To even join in the first place, Dalton had to submit an application. As the months wore, everyone else stopped posting, but Dalton continued. Now, he is practically synonymous with the account, where his videos range from poking fun at the always-changing Missouri weather to pairing Missouri high schools with sound effects.
“I go through my For You page a lot, and I see people do ideas and I think, how can I tie this back to Missouri or how can I make this something that people from Missouri would like?” Dalton says.
In the fall, Dalton, who is president of his senior class and co-president of his school’s student council, will be attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He calls it “ironic,” given how much he likes to roast the state.
“I say that I don’t like living in Missouri,” he says. “It’s not that bad, but, you know, there are other places you can live.”
