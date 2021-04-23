All things Missouri

To even join in the first place, Dalton had to submit an application. As the months wore, everyone else stopped posting, but Dalton continued. Now, he is practically synonymous with the account, where his videos range from poking fun at the always-changing Missouri weather to pairing Missouri high schools with sound effects.

“I go through my For You page a lot, and I see people do ideas and I think, how can I tie this back to Missouri or how can I make this something that people from Missouri would like?” Dalton says.

In the fall, Dalton, who is president of his senior class and co-president of his school’s student council, will be attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He calls it “ironic,” given how much he likes to roast the state.

“I say that I don’t like living in Missouri,” he says. “It’s not that bad, but, you know, there are other places you can live.”

