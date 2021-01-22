All-virtual Hazelwood School District sets date for some students' return to buildings

The youngest students in the Hazelwood School District can choose to return to school buildings March 29, more than a year after schools first moved to virtual classes because of the pandemic.

Students in kindergarten through second grade will be in class five days a week. A return date for older students has not been set.

The move makes Ferguson-Florissant School District the only district in the region to remain fully virtual with no return date scheduled for any students. Students in Maplewood Richmond Heights schools, the third district that stayed virtual in the fall semester, will return on a hybrid (part-time) schedule Monday.

A hybrid schedule will not be an option in Hazelwood, according to a letter sent Friday to families from Superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart.

Parents of students in all grades are asked to select their choice of full-time in-person or virtual school. Students may be assigned new teachers depending on the outcome of the parent survey.

All Hazelwood staff members will return to work in buildings on March 15. Students and staff will be required to wear masks in the buildings and on school buses.

