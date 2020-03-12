Allen Stone, Samm Henshaw, Andy Suzuki & the Method

When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com
Fresh from opening for Goo Goo Dolls and Train on a tour that visited Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre last year, eclectic soul singer Allen Stone is back in his own element. In a statement, he said his new album, “Building Balance,” is "all over the place. It’s still soul, but there’s a little bit of hip-hop in there, some folk in there, some 12-string guitar on some songs. On this record I just wanted to have fun, no specifics, no boundaries at the end of the day.” By Kevin C. Johnson