Allied Healthcare Products +300%
Speculators have been pushing up Allied's stock price since the pandemic began in China, on the assumption that the world would need more of the company's ventilators. In September, the tiny St. Louis company finally confirmed that it was, indeed, experiencing "previously unseen levels" of demand for its respiratory products.

