Allison Larkin: 'The People We Keep'
Allison Larkin: ‘The People We Keep’

When 7 p.m. Aug. 10 • Where facebook.com/novelneighbor • How much Free; reservations recommended • More info thenovelneighbor.com

A teenage singer leaves home to travel on her own, performing at open-mic nights in Ithaca, New York, then moving on to other towns. Described as emotional and heartfelt, Allison Larkin’s novel “The People We Keep” follows the peripatetic girl as she makes friends then moves on. Larkin will talk about her book with novelist Therese Anne Fowler (“A Well-Behaved Woman,” “A Good Neighborhood”). By Jane Henderson

 

