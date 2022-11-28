When 8 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $45-$79 • More info ticketmaster.com
Singer and musician Devon Allman (who lives in the St. Louis area) continues paying tribute to his legendary father Gregg Allman with the Allman Family Revival. The tour features the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Maggie Rose, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Donovan Frankenreiter, G. Love, Alex Orbison, River Kittens, John Ginty, Greg Koch, and Jackson Stokes.
The Allman Family Revival began as a one-off tribute concert in 2017 in San Francisco, and is now in its sixth year. The tour celebrates his life and legacy. “We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival, but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance, making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”
People are also reading…
Devon Allman and Maggie Rose recorded a version of “These Days,” a song by Gregg Allman, in anticipation of the tour.