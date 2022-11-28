The Allman Family Revival began as a one-off tribute concert in 2017 in San Francisco, and is now in its sixth year. The tour celebrates his life and legacy. “We are in the sixth year of saluting my Dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival, but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance, making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”