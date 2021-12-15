 Skip to main content
Ally Williams, senior, Oakville
One of the best liberos in the area, the 5-foot-3 Williams frustrated opponents with her rock steady play on the back row. A Maryland recruit, she was a leader on serve receive and put down 41 aces. Williams posted 446 digs and was named the Suburban Conference Player of the Year.

