Ally Williams, senior, Oakville

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
‘Not invented for resisting tornadoes’: Officials, expert zero in on Amazon warehouse construction
One of the best liberos in the area, the 5-foot-3 Williams frustrated opponents with her rock steady play on the back row. A Maryland recruit, she was a leader on serve receive and put down 41 aces. Williams posted 446 digs and was named the Suburban Conference Player of the Year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!