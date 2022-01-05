 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Almost Ma Po Chicken
0 comments

Almost Ma Po Chicken

  • 0

Yield: 6 servings

3 tablespoons good vegetable or sesame oil

1 ½ pounds ground chicken

Salt and pepper

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1 teaspoon red chili flakes, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn

1 pound green beans, trimmed

Butterhead, green leaf or romaine lettuce, washed, dried and separated into leaves

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Chopped pistachios, for garnish

1. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add chicken, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s browned and crisp in places, 5 to 10 minutes.

2. While chicken cooks, mash black beans with a fork in a small bowl. Add ketchup, vinegar, cornstarch, sesame oil, chili flakes and Sichuan peppercorn. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir and mash until a thick paste forms.

3. Add the mixture to the browned chicken, stirring until coated and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add ½ cup water and green beans and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat so the mixture bubbles steadily and cover.

4. Cook, stirring once or twice, until the sauce thickens and the beans are as tender as you like, 5 to 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.

5. To serve, spoon chicken mixture into lettuce leaves. Top with chopped cilantro and chopped pistachio.

Adapted from “Dinner for Everyone” by Mark Bittman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ma Po reinvented with chicken and green beans
Food and cooking

Ma Po reinvented with chicken and green beans

Perhaps no Sichuan dish is as famous as Ma Po, a rich, spicy-hot dish made with tofu and minced ground pork. Loved for its aromatic heat, it's perfect for those brisk winter days where the cold seeps into your bones and even your coziest sweater can't warm you up. The spice that gives Ma Po its kick isn't the expected chili pepper, but Sichuan peppercorn. Fragrant, with a hint of citrus, the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News