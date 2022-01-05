Almost Ma Po Chicken

Perhaps no Sichuan dish is as famous as Ma Po, a rich, spicy-hot dish made with tofu and minced ground pork. Loved for its aromatic heat, it's perfect for those brisk winter days where the cold seeps into your bones and even your coziest sweater can't warm you up. The spice that gives Ma Po its kick isn't the expected chili pepper, but Sichuan peppercorn. Fragrant, with a hint of citrus, the ...