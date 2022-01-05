Almost Ma Po Chicken

Yield: 6 servings
3 tablespoons good vegetable or sesame oil
1 ½ pounds ground chicken
Salt and pepper
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon dark sesame oil
1 teaspoon red chili flakes, or to taste
1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorn
1 pound green beans, trimmed
Butterhead, green leaf or romaine lettuce, washed, dried and separated into leaves
Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Chopped pistachios, for garnish
1. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high. Add chicken, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until it’s browned and crisp in places, 5 to 10 minutes.
2. While chicken cooks, mash black beans with a fork in a small bowl. Add ketchup, vinegar, cornstarch, sesame oil, chili flakes and Sichuan peppercorn. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir and mash until a thick paste forms.
3. Add the mixture to the browned chicken, stirring until coated and fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add ½ cup water and green beans and stir. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat so the mixture bubbles steadily and cover.
4. Cook, stirring once or twice, until the sauce thickens and the beans are as tender as you like, 5 to 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.
5. To serve, spoon chicken mixture into lettuce leaves. Top with chopped cilantro and chopped pistachio.
Adapted from “Dinner for Everyone” by Mark Bittman