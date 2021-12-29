 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alois Lageder 2020 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy
0 comments

Alois Lageder 2020 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy

  • 0
Alois Lageder 2020 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy

Alois Lageder 2020 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy

Bought • Grapevine Wines, 309 South Kirkwood Road, in August for $13.99

Description • Pinot bianco is the same grape as pinot blanc, which is often associated with the soft white wines found in the Alsace region of France. This pinot bianco carries the Vigneti delle Dolomiti Indicazione Geografica Tipica designation from Trentino-Alto Adige in northern Italy. Fresh, light and delicious, this elegant white has received high scores from critics. It has a lively acidity and tastes of apples, stone fruit and a touch of citrus. It can be enjoyed as an aperitif wine or with seafood, salads and other light dishes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News