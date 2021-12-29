Alois Lageder 2020 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Italy

Description • Pinot bianco is the same grape as pinot blanc, which is often associated with the soft white wines found in the Alsace region of France. This pinot bianco carries the Vigneti delle Dolomiti Indicazione Geografica Tipica designation from Trentino-Alto Adige in northern Italy. Fresh, light and delicious, this elegant white has received high scores from critics. It has a lively acidity and tastes of apples, stone fruit and a touch of citrus. It can be enjoyed as an aperitif wine or with seafood, salads and other light dishes.