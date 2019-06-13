One of the most loving and lovably fallible fathers in all of cinema is Alonzo Smith in “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944). Wonderfully played by Leon Ames, he thinks of himself as master of the house, though his plans are constantly stymied by his family. When the opportunity for a promotion arises in New York, naturally he assumes that his family will want to follow his wishes and move (it was 1904, after all). But when they say they would very much rather stay in St. Louis, he eventually puts aside his personal ambition in order to please the family he adores. By Daniel Neman
Let’s hear it for the dads