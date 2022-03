When 7 p.m. March 15 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $29.50-$69.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Rock bands Alt-J and Portugal. The Man come together for a new tour landing at Chaifetz Arena. Alt-J is supporting its latest album, “The Dream,” featuring “U&Me” and “Hard Drive Gold.” Singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe Newman makes his directorial debut with the “Hard Drive Gold” video. By Kevin C. Johnson