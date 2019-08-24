Althoff’s girls volleyball team made school history two years ago with its first state championship. Now the senior class has a chance at state history.
The Crusaders senior class, 10 players deep, has already made the trip to state three times starting with a third place finish in Class 2A in 2016, a state title in 3A in 2017, and a runner-up finish last year at 3A.
Due to Illinois’ success factor in classifications, Althoff has moved to Class 4A this season. A trip to state at 4A would mean this senior class would have four trips to state in three different classes, which Althoff coach Tony Miner believes has never been done in state history.
“They are looking at it as a whole new mountain to climb,” he said.
Senior outside hitter Karinna Gall, an Indiana State recruit, is excited for the challenge.
“The bigger schools have bigger girls that we have to go against, which makes it harder for us because we are a small team,” Gall said. “I think we’re a scrappy team, which gives a lot of confidence to our hitters knowing that we will get a lot of balls up.”
If any team is poised to make such a move, it would be Althoff with its talented and deep senior leadership that has a 102-18 record over the least three seasons.
Gall is a returning All-Metro first teamer. Setter Mary Wessel runs a fast offense that can help offset Althoff’s size disadvantage. Outside hitter Katie Wemhoener plans to walk-on at Missouri State and sets the tone with her work ethic.
Mia Orlet, Claire Franke, Abby Lanter and Brandi Baldus lead a stingy defense. Nicky Hampton and Payton Jackson will provide a presence in the middle.
“The fact that they’ve been in so many big pressure situations since their freshmen year, there’s not a moment that’s too big for them,” Miner said. “I think that kind of experience is going to help us out a lot trying to take on much tougher opponents this year in trying to make that run up to Bloomington.”
The biggest adjustment for Althoff will come in the postseason where the Crusaders will have to deal with the Chicago-area powerhouses laden with Division-I talent.
The Crusaders’ seniors are looking forward to it.
“Our group of girls, we won the first state championship for our high school so we left our mark there,” Gall said. “And to leave our mark on the state of Illinois, it means a lot that we have that opportunity and I know that we all want to capitalize and leave our mark in that way too.”
SENIORS HAVE COR JESU THINKING BIG
Chargers coach Keith Price didn’t need to pass out name tags on the first day of practice.
Seniors Lily Rogers, Jillian Mattingly, Kelsey Watson and Emily Henken have not only been together on varsity since their sophomore season, they have also been on the same club team during that time. Team chemistry is not a problem.
“It’s a nice thing,” Price said. “You can tell they’ve been playing together for a long time. Our situation is we have to get the other players to develop.”
Mattingly, a middle hitter, and Henken, an outside hitter, will attend St. Louis University next fall. Watson, a middle hitter, has committed to Loyola-Chicago. Rogers is one of the area’s premier setters.
While the quartet has accomplished much on the club level, including advancing to nationals this summer, it still would like a taste of postseason success on the high school level. Cor Jesu’s season ended with a tough three-set loss to Lafayette in the Class 4 quarterfinals last season and the Chargers, who have four state titles in school history, haven’t been to the final four since 2007.
“Obviously, it is a hurdle for us to overcome,” Price said. “With all the competition in St. Louis, there are so many club teams, the talent is amazing. On any given day, anybody can beat anybody. You just have to focus on the next point.”
The Chargers appear poised to make that run. Jennifer Nuelle should be a force at outside hitter, Jessica Smith is a versatile pin hitter and Emma Comparato and Maddie Hoffman will lead a lock-tight defense.
While Cor Jesu has plenty of fire power, the first touch on serve receive will make or break the season.
“That first touch is the key,” Price said. “If you get a nice pass that gives your setter three different options. If we get our hitters one-on-one, I like our chances to win that rally or that point.”
NEW COACH, SAME EXPECTATIONS FOR FRANCIS HOWELL
Danielle Rygelski had instant credibility from her players when she took over the Vikings program. Her players simply had to look up at the banner for Howell’s 2011 and 2012 teams, which Rygelski starred on, that took fourth in state.
Rygelski hopes to hang another banner complete with a higher finish.
“My expectations are the same for me as a coach as they were for me as a player,” Rygelski said. “That is for Howell to be a school that people don’t run into, win conference with ease, win districts, battle in sectionals and get to state.”
Howell, whose season last year ended in a hard-fought, three-set match to eventual Class 4 champion Eureka in the state quarterfinals, has the ingredients to make a run.
Junior Anna Deutschmann is an explosive outside hitter. Sophomore outside hitter Izzy Ehrlich was the first player in the Howell program to make varsity as a freshman since Rygelski and a couple of her teammates did it in 2009. Junior setter Bree Zimmermann will run a 5-1 offense.
“We’re not the tallest team, but we’re very powerful and we work well together,” Rygelski said.
In an effort to build team chemistry, Rygelski dialed back some of the offseason camps and tournaments opting to keep most of the offseason work in-house. It helped get her and her players on the same page, while giving them a break between the club and high school seasons.
It is all with one goal in mind.
“They know that I know the Howell way and I think they respect that,” Rygelski said. “They know what I expect. I want them to hang a banner and get a higher place than the No. 4 on it.”
MATER DEI DROPS TO 2A
It was an Illinois postseason volleyball tradition, Althoff and Mater Dei facing off in Class 3A. Not only is Althoff moving to Class 4A, Mater Dei has dropped to 2A.
The Knights, a perennial power in the higher class, figure to be a favorite to make a postseason run with the new classification. But coach Chad Rakers doesn’t feel any extra pressure.
“You embrace it,” Rakers said. “No. 1, you let your players know that pressure is non-existent. Pressure isn’t real. Pressure is something you guys (the media) talk about. Pressure is something you decide is real. Otherwise, just play the game the same way you would everyday and just let the ball fall where it may. I’d say if you give 110 percent all the time, 90 percent of the time the ball will fall your way.”
Mater Dei isn’t the only area team to drop to 2A. Breese Central and Columbia will also drop down, meaning that at least the initial rounds of the postseason shouldn’t look too different.
The Knights have a young, but talented roster led by junior setter Jessie Timmermann. Tori Mohesky and Macie Beer are the outside hitters, Riley Klebler and Kenadi Barriger are the middle hitters and Myah Helmkamp is the opposite hitter.
Defense is always a key for Mater Dei. Gabby Jamruk, Claire Tonnies, Rylee Sudholt and Audrey Lampe will all see time on the Knights’ back row.
“A bunch of these kids it’s their first time on varsity,” Rakers said. “We’re young. We’re not tall by any means. So we’re going to have to be athletic. We’re going to have to be quick. And we’re going to have to be smart.”