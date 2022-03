When 7:30 p.m. March 15 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $45-$135; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

Food-television star (“Good Eats”) and cookbook author Alton Brown brings his culinary variety show to the Fox Theatre for one night only. Brown promises cooking demonstrations as well as comedy, music and “potentially dangerous science stuff.” By Ian Froeb