Alvin McCall, a cellist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, has done some traveling since the season was cut short.
“My family and I drove to Denver, Colorado, for my youngest son’s wedding,” McCall said by email. “They refused to cancel. The venue changed twice, and the ‘allowed’ audience/attendees number dwindled down to 10. I didn’t realize until we left that Colorado’s cases of COVID-19 were higher than St Louis County’s and Missouri’s.”
Upon returning home, McCall, with his wife (cellist Anna Lackschewitz) and one of their four sons, started playing weekly concerts for their West County neighbors. Weather permitting, they perform Monday evenings on the back porch and lawn.
“I have done two ‘virtual’ performances thus far, one for the SLSO strings of the Bach air on the g-string," he says. "The other was for Lincoln Center’s Memorial for 'Us All,' a series of Sunday online performances dedicated to the victims of COVID-19, which used the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra,” of which he is a longtime member.
“My cello body could use a break,” McCall says. “I was a freelance musician while I attended music schools in NYC for 20 years. Since I came to St. Louis 26 seasons ago, I had one extended ‘vacation’ due to a bicycling accident. This summer has been the first break I have had that was longer than (maybe) two weeks away from the cello in perhaps 41 years.”
The accomplished musician describes himself as boring and “just a regular guy."
"I enjoy mowing my lawn, cutting tree limbs and observing the wild animals of the neighborhood," he says. "One doe with a fawn, whom we call Bambi’s mom, had a broken left leg last year. This year she has been seen nursing two (fawns).”
What does he miss about performing in person with the SLSO?
“I do miss the bigger ensemble repertoire,” McCall says. “The members of the SLSO are some of the most considerate human beings I know. I miss seeing them, experiencing their personalities, hearing their musicianship and their craftsmanship shine through in that orchestral environment.”
