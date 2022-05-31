 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alyssa Edwards

  • 0
Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards

When 8 p.m. June 17 Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield  How much $55-$89 •  More info ticketmaster.com 

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has sent countless female impersonators into superstardom, including Alyssa Edwards. She failed to win during her time on both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” but she remains a memorable favorite. Her "Life, Love and Lashes Tour" visits the Factory.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News