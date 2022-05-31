When 8 p.m. June 17 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $55-$89 • More info ticketmaster.com
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has sent countless female impersonators into superstardom, including Alyssa Edwards. She failed to win during her time on both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” but she remains a memorable favorite. Her "Life, Love and Lashes Tour" visits the Factory.
