Am-Busch makeover

BO: We’re back in Clayton at Tani Sushi Bistro for Jake’s fake date with Christi, Maddie and Grace.

GH: Jake enters, and the ladies are blown away by their handiwork. I mean, they mostly just scrubbed his face and told him to put on a bomber jacket. His new shoes — still white but no Velcro — are a big improvement. They will hold far less beer than the old ones.

Granted, it’s a “She’s All That”-caliber makeover, but Jake looks nice and seems confident. That’s all that matters.

BO: The server stops by to check in, and Jake takes the liberty of ordering allll the sushi without asking anyone else what they want. Or letting them order for themselves. He tries to feed a piece of sushi to Christi, then to Grace.

“You don’t feed your date,” Christi scolds. “She’s not a dog.”

GH: This portion of the Jake makeover will be tricky — they have to teach him to interact with humans. A few pointers: Ask your date about her day. Do not order for her. Put your phone away and give her your attention.

BO: Christi, playing the role of potential suitor, refers to herself as a MILF, which is something no woman should say out loud about anyone, much less herself. Especially to her son’s friend on a fake date. Christi seems to realize this about five seconds after saying it.

(To readers who are unfamiliar with this term, please just Google it. I’ve enjoyed hearing from several of you, but I am not explaining MILF.)