Amanda Shires, Honey Harper
When 8 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street • How much $30-$35 • More info metrotix.com
Singer and songwriter Amanda Shires conceived part of her latest album "Take It Like Man" during some rough patches in her marriage to fellow musician Jason Isbell. She told NPR: “This part of my life and our marriage was difficult, and it took me back to the reason I came to writing and doing music in the first place, which is expression."
