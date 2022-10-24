 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amanda Shires

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Amanda Shires, Honey Harper

When 8 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street • How much $30-$35 • More info metrotix.com  

Singer and songwriter Amanda Shires conceived part of her latest album "Take It Like Man" during some rough patches in her marriage to fellow musician Jason Isbell. She told NPR: “This part of my life and our marriage was difficult, and it took me back to the reason I came to writing and doing music in the first place, which is expression."

