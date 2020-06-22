Amanda St. Amand: Strawberry Cobbler
Kirkwood Farmers Market

Digital editor Mandy St. Amand bought a whole flat of strawberries at a local orchard ("So. Many. Strawberries" she wrote). Struggling to use them all, she put many of them into a strawberry cobbler. It was her first time making strawberry cobbler, though she had previously cobbled blueberries and peaches. Though it was just she and her husband eating it, she wrote, "none of that cobbler went to waste."

