When 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1 Touhill Circle • How much $28-$41 • More info 314-516-4949; aoh.org
The four-time championship-winning Ambassadors of Harmony will offer their combination of barbershop harmonies and clever choreography in their popular annual holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season.” Led by co-directors Jim Henry and Jonny Moroni, the concerts also feature the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, soloist Brian Owens and Vocal Spectrum, the 2006 Barbershop Harmony Society International gold medalist quartet. By Sarah Bryan Miller