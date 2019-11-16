The four-time championship-winning Ambassadors of Harmony offer a combination of barbershop harmonies and clever choreography in their popular annual holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season.” Led by co-directors Jim Henry and Jonny Moroni, the concerts also feature the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, soloist Brian Owens and Vocal Spectrum, the 2006 BHS International gold medalist quartet.
When 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 • Where Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Boulevard • How much $28-$41 • More info 314-516-4949; aoh.org