Security Check Required
(null)
When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-638-0793; americanchamberchorale.com
The American Chamber Chorale and Salem Chamber Orchestra, led by Stephen Morton, want you to feel warm inside for the holidays; accordingly, their theme this year is “Home for Christmas.” Among their offerings are traditional favorites that have been heard in movies. On the program are carols “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Deck the Halls” and “O Holy Night,” along with “Christmas Feast,” “Fantasia on ‘Greensleeves’” and, of course, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” By Sarah Bryan Miller