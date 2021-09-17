Amid COVID surge, states that cut benefits still see no hiring boost

In Florida, where the weekly average of new cases per 100,000 residents jumped from less than 50 in June to more than 700 in August, employment in the sector declined by 4,000 after rising steadily this year.

In Texas, where new infections per 100,000 hit a low of fewer than 30 in June only to surge above 400 through August, the sector dropped 25,000 jobs after six months of steady growth. Georgia, which also saw a dramatic rise in infections, lost nearly 7,000 jobs in the sector.

By contrast California and New York, where the outbreaks driven by the coronavirus Delta variant have been more muted and health controls have tended to be more strict, added around 33,000 and 7,000 jobs in the sector respectively.

The data feed into a debate about how the end of pandemic unemployment benefits will impact the economy — whether it will motivate people to take jobs or leave them strapped for cash amid a new viral wave and difficulties with issues like finding child care.

The benefits ended nationally in early September, and some economists have noted that the hand off from those public payments to private income may not come fast enough to avoid a hit to the overall economy.