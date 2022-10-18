Amtrak to suspend 1 of 2 daily round trips to Kansas City

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak is suspending one of two daily round trips to Kansas City beginning Monday, citing "a shortage of available train equipment."

The suspension, which comes just three months after the passenger rail carrier resumed twice-a-day service on the route following a state funding boost, will be in effect through Nov. 16.

During the suspension period, the cross-state Missouri River Runner train will leave Kansas City at 8:40 a.m. and arrive in St. Louis at 2:20 p.m. The return trip will leave St. Louis at 3:05 p.m. and arrive in Kansas City at 10 p.m.

Amtrak officials could not be reached Tuesday to elaborate on the reason for the suspension.

The second roundtrip had been discontinued in January after Missouri legislators had underfunded Amtrak last year.

In the state's new budget that took effect July 1, lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson boosted the funding and the second round-trip was restored a couple of weeks later.