Amy and Amrit Gill

Co-owners, Restoration St. Louis

Amy met Amrit when he came to study at Washington University from India and ended up roommates with one of her friends. Her dog took a shine to Amrit and would follow him to his classes at the Olin business school, where the pup would wait for him by his bike.

They got married at St. John Episcopal Church in 1990. It was 104 degrees outside and the church’s air conditioning broke down. "God did this because he knows we should never want to do this again," they joked. They lived in the Loop and started rehabbing homes and buildings in the area, in addition to their day jobs. In 2002, they began working together full-time with the mission to redevelop neglected neighborhoods. Now, they own and operate five hotels and have more than 100 properties in St. Louis. They’ve also raised four children. Amrit said the secret to their success is mutual respect and love.

“We have one common goal,” he said. “We both believe in our mission, corporate and personal.”

Amy agreed.

“It all starts with love. That goes a long way when you are mad at each other or have a difference of opinion.” They don’t always agree. But they always voice their opinions and listen to each other, she said.