Amy Bertrand: Candle-making

As part of my own quarantine project, I may have done a little wine drinking. I saved the bottles, figuring there had to be some way to use them beyond the recycling bin. Then one day, my husband bought a bottle cutter for some garden projects. An idea began to form. What if I used some of the coolest bottles (I had some with circus scenes, and some bearing my last name, and some even bearing my dog’s name), cut them above the label and fill them with scented wax?
It soon became a whole family project. My husband and 14-year-old son would cut the bottles. Then my 16-year-old son would sand the rims to make them smooth. Next, both sons would help me choose oils, sometimes mixing them, sometimes mixing them with botanicals from the garden (rosemary was a favorite). I’ve probably made 50 candles. I’ve burned many of them; I love the way the scents fill my home and almost make this same place feel like a different place depending on what I’m burning. Others I gave away as gifts, and I even sold a few on a craft marketplace.
