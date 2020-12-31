Amy Bertrand: Candle-making

As part of my own quarantine project, I may have done a little wine drinking. I saved the bottles, figuring there had to be some way to use them beyond the recycling bin. Then one day, my husband bought a bottle cutter for some garden projects. An idea began to form. What if I used some of the coolest bottles (I had some with circus scenes, and some bearing my last name, and some even bearing my dog’s name), cut them above the label and fill them with scented wax?