Amy Greenberg: ‘Lady First’

When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info slcl.org
When Americans think of remarkable first ladies, Sarah Polk is rarely a name that comes to mind. In “Lady First: The World of First Lady Sarah Polk,” historian Amy Greenberg explores contradicting aspects of Polk’s life and time as the 11th first lady of the United States in order to highlight her role in the evolution of American feminism. Greenberg’s visit is presented by the library’s Westfall Politics & History Series. By Jaden Satenstein