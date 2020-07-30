An educator's perspective: Mindy Grossmann

Age • 55
Home • Chesterfield
Occupation • Guidance counselor in the Parkway School District
Children • 24 and 21
Concerns (as posted on Facebook) • The past two days since the school announcement was made have been a roller coaster of emotions. It has only been made worse by the comments on social media.
I have been an educator for 30 years. During that time I have endured comments from friends, such as "but you get the whole summer off" or "don't you just sit in your office and drink coffee?"
I have bitten my tongue when the principal says the parent is right. I have spent thousands of dollars to buy your kids shoes, pay for his field trip, treat him to the snack bar because he is crying that he forgot his money and bought birthday treats for him to share with the class because you were too busy and forgot.
I have welcomed kids into my home after school so they could attend a nighttime event. I have held your crying kid while my own is waiting in the nurse's office for me at their school. I have talked you off the ledge when you wanted to cuss out the teacher for treating your kid unfairly.
I have listened while you tell me how to do my job even though I have never told you how to do yours! Ask my family — I have calls and emails at night, on weekends and all summer long. I have missed my kids' school events, so that I could be there for your kids.
And the list goes on.
I am not saying this for thanks or for recognition. If you know me, you know I am not looking for that. I do these things because I believe in the work I have done each and every day for the past 30 years. But the response to the whole school fiasco has made me angry. Does this suck for everyone — yes! Is there an easy answer to this — absolutely not! But what hurts and angers me the most is that after all I have given to you and your family through these years, is that during a crisis, you feel like your needs are more important than mine.
And that, to me, shows the ultimate disrespect.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!