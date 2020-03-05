'An Evening With Jake’s Leg'

When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $15-$20 • More info ticketmaster.com
Jake's Leg, the St. Louis-based Grateful Dead tribute band, nabbed a mention recently in GQ, when Andy Cohen mentioned the act in an interview. The St. Louis native, a Dead fan, said he regularly attended Jake's Leg's annual Thanksgiving weekend show. Last year's concert was canceled at the last minute, though, because guitarist and co-founder Randy Furrer required surgery. All attendees of Saturday's concert at Delmar Hall will be entered in a raffle for tickets to see Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. March 18 at Stifel Theatre. By Kevin C. Johnson