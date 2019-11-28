When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $20 • More info ticketweb.com
St. Louis stalwart act the Bottle Rockets had a clear idea of where it wanted to go with its latest album, “Bit Logic.” “We didn’t just do the album and say, ‘Let’s see where it ends up,’” the band’s Brian Henneman told the Post-Dispatch last year. “We made a plan to get back to a more country-based sound. We changed the sound a little bit.” The Bottle Rockets recently opened for Wilco at a sold-out show at the Fox Theatre. By Kevin C. Johnson