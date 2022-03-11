‘An Evening With Tonina’

When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 11-12 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$26; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

Tonina was easily one of St. Louis’ brightest rising stars for several years, but the singer and bassist moved to Los Angeles last year. She’s back for a two-night engagement this weekend at Jazz St. Louis, where she’ll perform her original music and arrangements of covers in Spanish, English and Italian. By Kevin C. Johnson