‘An Evening With Tonina’

At home with musical artist Tonina Saputo

Tonina poses for a portrait Oct. 7, 2020, at her home in St. Louis. 

When 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 11-12 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$26; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

Tonina was easily one of St. Louis’ brightest rising stars for several years, but the singer and bassist moved to Los Angeles last year. She’s back for a two-night engagement this weekend at Jazz St. Louis, where she’ll perform her original music and arrangements of covers in Spanish, English and Italian. By Kevin C. Johnson

News